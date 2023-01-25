Preparations underway for UW-Eau Claire's annual winter cabaret

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Talented UW-Eau Claire students are preparing to hit the stage for their annual cabaret show.
Final touches were made in the Ojibwe Ballroom in the Davies Center Wednesday. The last rehearsal was full of energy before performances start Thursday.
100 vocal and dance ensembles will share the stage with the Blugold orchestra. Performances will include 18 cover songs and one original student-written piece.
Every year, the cabaret focuses on a theme. This year’s theme is “Forces of Nature.”
"Student really wanted to depict different elements such as fire, water, air, wind to describe and tell a story," director of choral activities, Frank Watkins said.
The production is written, choreographed, arranged, and directed by UWEC students, but the performances are for everyone.
"Expect a wide variety of artistic choices. We have amazing creative leadership that has been able to do many different things with all their sets," student production manager, Jacob Hallet said. "Expect to be wowed, expect to be excited. It's going to be a great show."
The cabaret’s opening night is Thursday, and will run for two and a half hours with different performances each night until February 4.
Tickets are $23 dollars for the general public and $8 for college students. Click here for more information.