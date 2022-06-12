Theater company looks to bring realism, comfort, community to Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A theater group new to Eau Claire is holding auditions for their next play on Monday.
Forge Theater was founded in Milwaukee in 2016, but the COVID-19 state of emergency was declared on opening night of their last show. Since then, the theater company's artistic director Jake Brockmann moved to Eau Claire and wanted to restart the group here.
Brockmann said the plays put on by Forge are meant to show realism, reflecting life in the community. He said their plays will be something that anyone, including people who don't usually go to plays, can enjoy.
"The tagline I keep using is 'comfort in community.' I want it to be a casual environment for everyone coming in, and I'm kind of trying to change that theater culture so it's not as fancy," Brockmann said. "It's just another thing to do in the evening with your friends."
The play they are holding auditions for Monday is called "The Other Place" and tackles the topic of dementia. Brockmann said while this is a heavy topic, "The Other Place" is entertaining and shows hope, patience, and humanity.
He said they already have a few roles cast, and are specifically looking for a man and a woman in their 50's. He plans to have six showings in October held at The Grand Theater located at 102 W. Grand Avenue.
Before then, he said they will have a fundraiser for the play at Modicum Brewing in August. At the fundraiser he said they will have live music and turn the taproom into an art gallery. He said there will also be a beer brewed specifically for the fundraiser and the play.
There will also be a "talk back" held at 3rd & Vine in Eau Claire. Brockmann described this event as a panel of artists and experts on dementia who will answer questions and discuss the topic of the illness.