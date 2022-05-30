Cruise ship arrives in Duluth for first time in nearly a decade

DULUTH, Minn. (WQOW) - A cruise ship arrived in a foggy Duluth Monday morning for the first time in nearly a decade.
WDIO reports the ship named "Viking Octantis" is taking nearly 400 guest on the first-ever tour of the great lakes. The cruise will hit all five bodies of water on its 15 day journey.
This is a big deal for Duluth. The city has been building a customs terminal which will open next year. After that it will be an embarking city meaning cruises will leave from the city.
The last cruise ship to visit Duluth was in 2013.