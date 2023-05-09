Governor Evers visits to promote tourism industry, says Wisconsin is outperforming surrounding states

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - There are plenty of fun destinations in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls and on Tuesday Governor Tony Evers got to experience two destinations.
Gov. Evers was joined by Wisconsin Department of Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers. Together they toured the Leinenkugel disk golf course at Casper Park in Chippewa Falls. After that, Evers and Sayers toured the Children's Museum in Eau Claire. The purpose of their visits was to promote tourism in the Chippewa Valley.
He said tourism is a $20 billion industry for the state and he plans to continue investing in the sector. He added Wisconsin is outpacing nearby states.
"Compared to Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan we 'eat their lunch' on this issue so we just have to continue, we to invest in it," Evers said.
Visit Eau Claire Executive Director Benny Anderson said tourism in the Chippewa Valley continues to rise. The city set records in 2021 and 2022 and projects to see continued tourism growth this year.