June marks the 80th anniversary of Spring Valley's Crystal Cave

SPRING VALLEY (WQOW) - What started out as a small curiosity in western Wisconsin has turned into a local attraction that draws in 50,000 visitors every summer. The first time Crystal Cave was open to the public was 1942. And now, they are celebrating 80 years in business.
Crystal Cave is named after the geologically unique druzy quartz crystal formations that sparkle.
"We're the longest cave in Wisconsin, just under a mile in length," said Crystal Cave executive director Eric McMaster. "We have professional tour guides. You go through and you see this amazing cave as well as learn about the history of Crystal Cave and the geology of the area. And of course it's nice and cool on a hot summer day."
So cool that it always stays 50 degrees Fahrenheit.
McMaster said the cave was discovered in 1881 by two farm boys.
"George and William Vanasse. They were on the surface of the farm fields above us and they saw a small woodchuck. They were chasing it and they saw it go down a hole. Being curious young boys, they were kind of poking at the hole with a stick. They dropped their stick and heard it clattering down the hole. They said, 'this is not just a small little hole. Something's down here,'" McMaster said.
Henry and Mary Friede from Eau Claire purchased the property in 1941, and opened the cave for tours the next year. The geological wonder have changed hands several times since the original owners.
"About 10 years ago I purchased it from Blaze and Jean Cunningham," McMaster said. "I was looking to get out of corporate life and I purchased Crystal Cave and have been been here having a blast since then."
The cave is also home to four species of bats during the winter months. McMaster said they also work with the Wisconsin DNR and Santa Cruz University in California to do bat research. Part of admission fees help fund that research.