Pablo Center to host travel bloggers North American conference

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - There will be a lot of travelers in Eau Claire come July next year, and they might just be blogging their experience.
The Pablo Center at the Confluence will host the North American conference for Travel Blog Exchange, which is a group that helps bloggers network and learn industry trends.
According to Visit Eau Claire, their annual conferences are held internationally, and host an average of 400-500 "travel creatives and industry professionals."
"Not only does this conference provide direct economic impact for our area, but it also brings in a great deal of organic and earned media exposure for our city and local businesses," said Visit Eau Claire executive director Benny Anderson.
The conference will be held from July 17-21, 2023. Click here to learn more about the event.