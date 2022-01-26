Travel rates spike for locals as temperatures drop

(WQOW) - As area temperatures dip into the negatives, Chippewa Valley families have looked for positives like booking vacations.
Local travel experts from Higgins Travel Leaders in Eau Claire said pent up demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, cold weather, and tax return money contribute to higher travel demands during the winter months.
Higgins Travel Leaders President Denise Petricka said 'sun and fun' destinations are the first choice for Chippewa Valley travelers who want to escape the cold.
"It's Mexico, it's kind of sun and fun destinations, so Mexico and the Caribbean and part of that again is driven by all the COVID restrictions because a lot of these destinations — Mexico, Jamaica, the Dominican — are easy to get in and out of," said Petricka.
Petricka added that many western Wisconsin locals tend to travel more in in winter because summers are often spent at cabins and lake homes.