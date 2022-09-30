Eau Claire Transit unveiling new rider app

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - People who take the bus in Eau Claire will soon be able to track their ride with a new app.
Starting Monday, Eau Claire Transit will replace the current Double Map app with their new Transloc app.
The rollout will happen in parts, meaning not every bus route will immediately be on the new app, so you may still need to refer to the old one for a bit. Transit officials hope the rollout will be complete by the end of next week.
The new app will allow users to plan out their route and tell them what buses they will need to take. It will also let them see bus arrival times more accurately in real-time.
"I have been on the Transloc app myself for other communities, and it is very user-friendly," said Eau Claire Transit Manager Tina Deetz. "There's not many differences and I think the transition from Double Map to Transloc will be very easy for passengers."
Transloc is available to download now in the app store for free.
Eau Claire Transit asks you to be patient with the transition, and said there are more new things to come in the future.