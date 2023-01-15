Man dead after being struck by haybales in Pierce County

ROCK ELM (WQOW) - A man is dead after being struck by falling haybales in Pierce County on Saturday.
According to the Pierce County Sheriff, a tractor trailer operated by Raymond Leffingwell was delivering haybales at a farm when a load of haybales shifted and fell off a trailer. The haybales struck John Robey, 60 years old from Elmwood Wisconsin.
Officials say Robey was transported to Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin where he was pronounced deceased. Leffingwell was not injured in the accident.