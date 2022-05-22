 Skip to main content
Tow boat, barges cleared after Buffalo County crash

tow boat crash
Buffalo County Sheriff's Office

BUFFALO COUNTY (WQOW) - Late Saturday night, a tow boat carrying passengers and barges crashed into a dam after losing control and getting swept downstream.

According to a press release from the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, the boat, operated by the Canal Barge Company, was traveling southbound on Pool 4 of the Mississippi River when it lost control shortly after 11 p.m. It then hit a portion of Lock and Dam 4.

Chief Deputy Lee Engfer told News 18 no one on the barge or personnel at the dam were hurt, and no cargo or fuel spilled into the river.

The United States Coast Guard, The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, Buffalo County Emergency Management and members of the United States Army Corp of Engineers assisted the Canal Barge Company in recovery efforts. Engfer said the boat and barges were cleared at noon Sunday.

