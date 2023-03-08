Blugolds look to their career future at annual spring job fair

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Hundreds of UW-Eau Claire students and businesses across Wisconsin connected at the Davies Center for the annual spring career fair.
Businesses that specialized in finance, business, law enforcement, and technology were on hand.
Staci Heidtke, the director of Career Services at UWEC, said the event not only helps students find jobs, but also internships. She said that for some students, this is one of the first steps they take to know what they want to do after college.
"I think it's an opportunity for students to gather some information, make some of those connections, and help get on a path of success," said Heidtke.
The next career fair will be on September 27 and 28.