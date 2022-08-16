Can't pay for college? Help is on the way for low-income UW System students

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Universities throughout Wisconsin are giving some students free tuition through the Wisconsin Tuition Promise Program.
The announcement was made Tuesday at the UW-Eau Claire campus. UWEC Chancellor James Schmidt was joined by the chancellors for UW-Stout, UW-River Falls and UW-Superior, as well as by the UW System President Jay Rothman.
During the announcement, officials explained the program will begin in the fall of 2023 and will provide first-time students or transfers a waiver for all tuition and fees not covered by financial aid, if the student comes from a household where adjusted gross income is $62,000 or less.
"We stand before you committed to ensuring all Wisconsin students no matter their zip code or family income can see their future at one of the UW System campuses," Schmidt said during his opening remarks at the announcement.
Rothman said Bucky’s Tuition Promise program in Madison, the program this new regional program was based on, has been successful. There are currently 3,500 UW-Madison students on campus benefiting from the program, representing 69 of 72 counties in Wisconsin. The first class to benefit from the program for all four years of their undergraduate education graduated in May of this year.
UW-Madison was able to figure out the funding without state assistance, and while the UW System was able to adjust the budget to cover the first year of this new regional program, it will look to the state legislature to pay for the program long-term.
"We believe that the legislature will see the same thing that we are seeing, that there is a shortage of graduates in this state, and that they are committed as we are to making this state as strong as we can," Rothman said.
Officials estimate the average savings for a student benefiting from the program will be around $4,500 over four years and will help about 8,000 Wisconsin students.