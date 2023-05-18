Dunn County supervisors asking state to help fund renovations of oudated UW-Stout hall

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The University of Wisconsin-Stout may soon have one of its outdated building renovated.
University officials hope Heritage Hall will be undergoing a major renovation project next spring. A 2020 feasibility study concluded updates were needed to the building.
The project would create more classrooms, labs and work spaces for students. Outdated utilities such as plumbing, fire sprinklers and HVAC systems would be updated too.
The building is nearly 50 years old and sees over 2,000 students pass through its doors annually.
"We will see state of the art learning spaces for our students. We will see state of the art service areas for our communities," said Chancellor Katherine Frank.
The building currently houses a variety of academic programs. The estimated cost of the project is $139 million. On Wednesday, the Dunn County Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution asking the state legislature to approve the funding.
If the state grants the university funding, the renovations will begin next spring. Completion would take between 18 and 24 months.