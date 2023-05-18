 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 12 PM CDT FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
12:00 PM CDT friday. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin,
Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and St. Croix.

Wildfire smoke originating from Canada will move into the state
from northwest-to-southeast beginning around noon today.
PM2.5 concentrations will likely increase sharply at times before
steadily diminishing as cleaner air moves in. The air quality
index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. Areas further west will have the potential to reach the
UNHEALTHY air quality index level, while areas further northeast
will have the potential to see lesser impacts within the MODERATE
air quality index level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, plese see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Dunn County supervisors asking state to help fund renovations of oudated UW-Stout hall

Heritage Hall
Sam Fristed

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The University of Wisconsin-Stout may soon have one of its outdated building renovated.

University officials hope Heritage Hall will be undergoing a major renovation project next spring. A 2020 feasibility study concluded updates were needed to the building.

The project would create more classrooms, labs and work spaces for students. Outdated utilities such as plumbing, fire sprinklers and HVAC systems would be updated too.

The building is nearly 50 years old and sees over 2,000 students pass through its doors annually.

"We will see state of the art learning spaces for our students. We will see state of the art service areas for our communities," said Chancellor Katherine Frank.

The building currently houses a variety of academic programs. The estimated cost of the project is $139 million. On Wednesday, the Dunn County Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution asking the state legislature to approve the funding.

If the state grants the university funding, the renovations will begin next spring. Completion would take between 18 and 24 months.

