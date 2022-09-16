New programs at UWEC aim to connect new freshmen to peers after having high school disrupted by pandemic

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Some new programs at UW-Eau Claire are helping connect this year's freshmen with peers and the university.
Billy Felz, vice chancellor of enrollment at UWEC, said the new freshmen who graduated from high school in 2022 will be part of the first class to have had the majority of their high school years disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
When referring to national studies, Felz said 50% of incoming freshmen feel they are not socially or academically prepared for college. So, the university has added an academic skill center in the residence halls so students don't even need to leave their dorms to get tutoring.
They also added a "moonlight mile" event where students could hang out after dark and play glow in the dark frisbee, dark mini golf, and have a bonfire.
"UW-Eau Claire has a goal of retaining 90% of our incoming students," he said. "And we know that students who feel connected on campus, who are engaged on campus, who feel like somebody has their back, they're going to stick around because they feel supported and they feel like they have someone they can go to and connect with, whether that's a roommate, whether that's an R.A., or faculty member."
Felz said they also made a big push to get students employed on campus. They posted more than 80 jobs over the summer, and 450 students applied for those positions.