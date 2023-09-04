Recreation opportunities showcased at "Tour de Rec"

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - New freshmen at UW-Eau Claire took part in the annual "Tour de Rec" and climbed the campus hill.
The tour was hosted by the University's recreation and sports department, and the goal of the event was to show new students everything the department has to offer.
Students could enjoy yoga on the lawn, compete in a bean bag toss tournament, enjoy the club sports expo, and even go ziplining.
There was also a walking and running tour that people could go on to learn where the outdoor fitness locations on campus are.
"I think it's just a great way to welcome students in, show them what they can do outside of the academic classroom to stay busy, to stay engaged, to manage their stress, and have fun while they're here on campus," said Brittany Wold, the fitness coordinator in the University sports and recreation department.
The Tour de Rec once again included a traditional run the hill event, where students could run up the infamous hill on campus that separates the academic and residential areas.
Some of the students were able to finish the climb quickly, some even completing the run in under a minute.
If you're a new Blugold and missed Monday's events, click here to learn more about what UWEC recreation has in store for you.