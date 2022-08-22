Robots to deliver food to UWEC students

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - There is a new food delivery option for students on the UW-Eau Claire campus.
The robots, called Kiwibots, will be available to all students via an app on their phones. That app is called Everyday.
Once students place an order, the food will be prepared and placed in a Kiwibot, and the Kiwibot will deliver the food to a preprogrammed drop zone.
"We have a total of 15 Kiwibots as a fleet on campus," said Kristin Schumacher, director of University centers. "They'll serve our lower campus during the day, and then upper campus, which is where all of our residence halls are, in the evening."
The bots have already been a success on UW-Madison's campus, and now they will be ready for UWEC students this fall.
Students can pay for this service either with a delivery fee with each order, or with a subscription service.