Stout women's lacrosse plays inaugural home match

MENOMONIE (WQOW)- The UW-Stout women's lacrosse team had spent the first month of its inaugural season on the road. The team just added another first of the season, playing in front of a home crowd Friday evening.
After multiple cancellations and reschedules, the Blue Devils' first home opener was played against a fitting opponent, the UW-La Crosse Eagles.
Despite the exciting landmark, it was all UWL in this one. The two teams started the game off trading goals. The Eagles however picked up the tempo from there, ending the game with 22 goals. Stout put in just three.
It's not all bad for the Blue Devils however, as they shot fifty percent from the field. Ally Crymble also added another goal to her season total, becoming the team's leader in goals scored, with eight.
The Blue Devils are set to take on the Edgewood College Eagles at home next Wednesday.