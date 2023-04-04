Summit raises awareness of education expenses

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Everybody knows college is expensive, but UW-Stout is working toward raising awareness about lowering the cost.
The university held an 'e' ffordability summit Tuesday to promote reducing the cost of education. The goal of the summit was to network with educators with hopes of providing a quality, cost effective education for students.
Topics discussed included expanding educational materials, creating inclusive access for students and teaching practices for professors.
The university created the event after seeing a need to find a solution to the rising cost of education.
"We felt that there was an absence of ability to talk about affordability for students in textbooks and course resources so about six years ago we began the conference," said UW-Stout Instructional Resources Director Bob Butterfield.
The summit had different panels of speakers who talked about the resources available for students and educators.
E-books and free textbooks were two examples of how the university tries to make college more affordable.
This was the fifth year of the event. The summit concludes on Wednesday.