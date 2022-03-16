Symbolic start made for new $256 million science hall at UW-Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - UW-Eau Claire officials took sledgehammers to an old dorm on Wednesday to signal the beginning of work on a much-needed science building.
Two UW-Eau Claire residence halls, Katherine Thomas and Putnam, will be demolished this summer. In their place will be the new Sciences and Health Sciences building, which will replace the the university's only science facility 'Phillips Hall' that was built in 1963.
To signify the beginning of the demolition, the Blugold Marching Band played a few upbeat songs. After a couple of speeches, university officials swung sledgehammers at Putnam Hall.
UW System president Tommy Thompson said the $256 million project will be a huge asset.
"It's going to create occupations, opportunities for these students and future leaders in the medical fields," Thompson said. "That's what it's all about, ladies and gentlemen. That's what's so exciting about this campus. That's what's so exciting about this university system. We're growing and expanding."
Within the new facility, Mayo Clinic Health System plans to create a 10,000 square foot shared research workspace where Mayo staff and university scientists and students can work together.
"This unique collaboration has the potential to produce critical advances in the care for patients in the Chippewa Valley and throughout the world," said Richard Helmers, regional vice president of Mayo Clinic Health System, Northwest Wisconsin.
During Wednesday's ceremony, Chancellor Jim Schmidt also took time to thank Thompson for his contributions to the project.
"It is great to recognize President Thompson's public service to this state and the campus this way," Schmidt said. "Your impact on this great university will endure for generations."
If approved in the next state budget cycle, construction could begin fall of 2023 or spring of 2024.
Officials originally estimated the new building will be complete in 2025, but are saying it could take as long as 2026 since funding was delayed a few years ago.
Eventually, Phillips Hall will be torn down as well.