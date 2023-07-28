University enrollment continues to grow in Eau Claire after pandemic

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Incoming freshmen got their first taste of college life at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire's Blugold Days.
Students got to meet other staff members and attend a resource fair. Blugold Days also serves as a way for the university to collect data on the incoming classes.
Enrollment Management Vice Chancellor Billy Felz said the 2023 freshmen class is larger by about 100 students compared to last year.
The university expected enrollment numbers for the incoming class to decrease after the pandemic but the opposite happened.
"We're seeing enrollment in the freshman growth, we're also seeing enrollment in our transfer students increase as well and we're seeing our retention solidify and go up after the pandemic as well," Felz said.
Felz said the university retained 83% of its 2022 freshmen student body. He said that number is higher than previous years and is one of the best in the UW System.
Felz added COVID did not negatively impact graduation rates. He says 44% of students graduated since the pandemic began. That is a 15% increase from ten years ago.
The university has some ground to gain in some areas of enrollment. Felz said the university is struggling with out of state enrollment. He said out of state resident numbers are slowly decreasing.