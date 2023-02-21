UW-Eau Claire students test: 'How smart is your dog?'

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A biology class at UW-Eau Claire is looking to find out how smart dogs are.
An animal behavior research class at UW-Eau Claire is using cognitive development tests designed for human infants to study how dogs understand social cues.
The class partnered with emBARK dog daycare in Eau Claire where UWEC faculty and community members brought in their dogs. Students led the experiments testing the dogs' memory and ability to find hidden treats.
"Dogs are like members of our household, they watch us all the time," said UWEC biology professor Jennifer Smith. "They're really good at picking up things that don't even include human language. So they're better than chimpanzees at figuring out what we point to, they're as good as a three year old child in understanding when objects are hidden."
Smith said students collect their data from the experiments and then use it to draw statistical results.