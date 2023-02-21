UW-Eau Claire students test: 'How smart is your dog?'

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...HISTORIC WINTER STORM SHOULD LEAD TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL BY
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY...

.Two primary rounds of snow are expected. The first will continue
through tonight. Accumulations of 4 to 8 inches by Wednesday
morning. Round two is more widespread and continuous, and will
begin Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday with an
additional 8 to 18 inches expected. Total snow accumulations will
range from 14 to 24 inches, with the best chance for the higher
end totals along a west to east axis from southwest Minnesota
through east central Minnesota and into west central Wisconsin.
This is expected to reach the top 5 heaviest snow storms for many
locations.

The worst conditions will be Wednesday afternoon through Thursday
morning, and a Blizzard Warning is in effect for areas south of
I-94 and west of I-35. Heavy snow will combine with northeast
wind gusts of 35 mph across the region, to around 45 mph in
western and southern Minnesota. This will lead to significant
blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in open areas.
Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel nearly
impossible.

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 15 to 20
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and southeast
Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Some drifts
may be several feet deep.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

UW-Eau Claire students test: 'How smart is your dog?'

  • 0
UWEC Dogs Test Smart

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A biology class at UW-Eau Claire is looking to find out how smart dogs are.

An animal behavior research class at UW-Eau Claire is using cognitive development tests designed for human infants to study how dogs understand social cues.

The class partnered with emBARK dog daycare in Eau Claire where UWEC faculty and community members brought in their dogs. Students led the experiments testing the dogs' memory and ability to find hidden treats.

"Dogs are like members of our household, they watch us all the time," said UWEC biology professor Jennifer Smith. "They're really good at picking up things that don't even include human language. So they're better than chimpanzees at figuring out what we point to, they're as good as a three year old child in understanding when objects are hidden."

Smith said students collect their data from the experiments and then use it to draw statistical results.

