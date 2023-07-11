UW-Stout officials and leaders discuss importance of renovation project after state budget passes

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - It was a day of celebration for UW-Stout officials and the Heritage Hall renovation project.
University administrators were joined by State Representative Clint Moses on campus Tuesday. They met to discuss the importance of the approval for the Heritage Hall renovation project.
The item was included in the approved state budget Governor Tony Evers signed last week. The approved budget marked the final step needed for the project to begin.
Representative Moses said the updated building will help prepare students to enter workforce.
He added he was happy to advocate getting the project into the budget.
"Governor Evers did not have Heritage Hall, UW-Stouts project, in his initial budget. So it was biting nails until the very end to make sure Gov. Evers and his staff saw the value in our budget request for this particular project," Moses said.
The renovation involves remodeling the interior of the building. It will include classrooms, labs and workspaces for students. Heritage Hall was opened nearly 50 years ago and is described as 'outdated' by university officials.
The estimated cost of the project is $139 million. Renovations are expected to begin next spring.