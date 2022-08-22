UW-Stout's Heritage Hall approved for renovation

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The UW Board of Regents has approved a plan to renovate UW-Stout's Heritage Hall.
Heritage Hall was built in 1975, and has not been renovated since. Each semester, over 2,000 students come through the building.
The renovation is set to begin in 2025, and will take about 24 months to complete. The building will be closed to students during that time.
"The overall project budget is $120 million, and that includes a full renovation of Heritage Hall, but it also includes demolition of a portion of the vocational rehabilitation building," said Justin Utpadel, senior facilities officer at UW-Stout.
Heritage Hall will be getting a new entrance on the north side of the building, while on the inside the focus is going to be on more engaging, technologically up-to-date classrooms and labs for students.
The building will also be getting more windows on the outside in order to bring more natural light in, along with new fire sprinklers and a new roof.
The Board of Regents have ranked this renovation proposal at number one priority in the Chippewa Valley, and number three for major academic building renovation projects across the whole system.
The university first requested funding for Heritage Hall 13 years ago.