UWEC celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - May is known as Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and UW-Eau Claire has a lineup of events to celebrate it.
The Office of Multicultural Affairs at the university hosted a luncheon earlier on Monday.
AAPI students and campus chefs collaborated on a Pan-Asian menu and served items for everyone to enjoy.
May was chosen to commemorate the immigration of the first Japanese immigrants to the U.S. and to mark the anniversary of the completion of the transcontinental railroad where Chinese immigrants played a huge role as laborers.
As a Chinese-American, sophomore Ana Dolny says this month is personal.
"I think that especially in light of recent Asian hate and events concerning COVID, I think that it's now more important than ever to celebrate Asian Pacific Islander American heritage identity and to show that we are here," Dolny said. "We are seen and that we are a population that should be recognized on this campus."
Dolny also serves as the Asian heritage event planner for UWEC's Office of Multicultural Affairs.
Other upcoming events include a cultural craft activity on Wednesday, May 4, open mic night on Thursday, May 5, and a movie night on Tuesday, May 10.
