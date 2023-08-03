Ski Sprites hope to make waves at National Ski Show Championships

ALTOONA (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Ski Sprites are no stranger to traveling by water but now they are traveling by land.
That's because the water ski team is traveling to Loves Park, Illinois this weekend for the Division 2 show Ski National Championship. It's hosted by the National Show Ski Association.
Jake Weber said the team will be competing against four other teams on Sunday. He said the team will be scored on many different categories including the production of the water ski show, act difficulty and boat driving.
Weber said the atmosphere of the team is fun and relaxed as they hope to make some waves in the competition.
"What's fun about it with the national tournament is we ski with teams that we don't see typically because our state tournament is obviously just Wisconsin but we'll have teams in different states that will be there. So our national tournament we really go into it more than having fun then where we're going to finish," he said.
Before the team hit the road they performed one final show last night on Lake Altoona. The team jumped off ramps, created pyramids and performed acrobatics on the water.
Weber said the tournament is not available to livestream but updates will be provided on the Ski Sprites Facebook page.