ECASD defends position on student privacy following national coverage

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On a day that an editorial on Fox News blasted the Eau Claire Area School District for its stance on student privacy, Superintendent Michael Johnson defended the district's position in a letter to parents.
In the Fox opinion piece, Ian Prior said that ECASD "...might be the worst violator of parental rights."
As we recently reported, during a staff development day, teachers were advised not to reveal a student's sexual orientation and gender identity to parents if a student confided in them.
Teachers were told "Remember, parents are not entitled to know their kids' identities . That knowledge must be earned."
Prior said in his piece "Woke bureaucrats in the Badger State have launched an all-out assault on parental rights." He went on to say, "Eau Claire Area’s actions are dangerous not only to the mental, emotional, and physical health of its students, but also to the constitutional rights of parents enshrined in the 1st and 14th Amendments."
ECASD Superintendent Johnson sent the following letter to district families:
Dear Eau Claire Area School District Staff and Families:We hope you enjoyed your Spring Break! It’s hard to believe there is just one more quarter left in our school year.We wanted to address unfortunate events that happened last week in the ECASD. Our School Board President Dr. Tim Nordin received a disturbing email on Monday, March 21, which threatened his life and that of his family. The email also made a threat toward the March 21 School Board meeting open to the public. The safety and security of our students, families, staff and community members is of utmost importance.You may have seen news coverage both locally and nationally surrounding the threats and the work we are doing to ensure an equitable educational experience for all students.In March of 2021, the ECASD Board of Education made a commitment to ensure an equitable educational experience for all students. In the Eau Claire Area School District, we have a responsibility to meet the needs of every student.In fact, our efforts to ensure students feel safe and welcome in our schools is a point of pride for ECASD. As part of this work, district staff received training on February 25 focused on creating inclusive and welcoming spaces in our schools, and the training shared extensive data and information to assist them in this goal.Our staff often find themselves in positions of trust with our students; it is occasionally a delicate balance. Elements from this staff training were shared without context and misleading claims were made about them. These claims were repeated and misconstrued further by outside media sources.While we all agree that collaboration between families, students and the school community is most beneficial – there are situations in which students do not wish to discuss issues with their families. Some federal courts have recognized student privacy rights on issues of gender and sexual orientation.If a child were to share their gender preference or sexual orientation with a staff member, and the staff member informed the parent without the child’s consent – this potentially violates the privacy rights of the student.As a district, we are continually evaluating and updating our professional development. We also work with our families every day and welcome their engagement in the work of ECASD. If our parents have questions or concerns, we encourage them to contact their child’s teacher, school principal or the district office.We acknowledge this is difficult work that requires our engagement and focus. We appreciate the importance of civil discourse, and we value hearing from our stakeholders in an appropriate, respectful and peaceful way. Hate speech, vulgarities and threats will not be tolerated against anyone in our school community.We thank our community for the positive and encouraging responses we have received as we remain steadfast in our efforts to meet the needs of the students we serve. Thank you to our staff and families who have been incredibly supportive and collaborative. Your flexibility and understanding are essential to our work.Sincerely,Mike JohnsonSuperintendent