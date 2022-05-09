Old and new faces coming to Irvine Park Zoo

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a

* Tornado Warning for...
Southeastern Eau Claire County in west central Wisconsin...

* Until 900 PM CDT.

* At 822 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
was located near Fall Creek, or 13 miles southeast of Eau Claire,
moving east at 60 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.
Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree
damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near...
Augusta around 835 PM CDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest
floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter
and protect yourself from flying debris.

&&


TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 194 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN

BARRON                RUSK

IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

CHIPPEWA              DUNN                  EAU CLAIRE
PEPIN

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CHIPPEWA FALLS, DURAND, EAU CLAIRE,
LADYSMITH, MENOMONIE, AND RICE LAKE.

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Eau Claire County
through 845 PM CDT...

At 811 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Fall Creek, or 7 miles southeast of Eau Claire, moving east at 50
mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of Eau Claire County,
including the following locations... Lake Eau Claire County Park,
Ludington, Foster, Brackett and Allen.

This includes Interstate 94 in Wisconsin between mile markers 72 and
86.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for west central
Wisconsin.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Old and new faces coming to Irvine Park Zoo

  • Updated
  • 0
Bear Cat

One of the two new bear cats at the Irvine Park Zoo.

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - You can't visit the Irvine Park petting zoo quite yet, but there are several animals you can see.

Furry friends out for the public include the ring-tailed lemurs, coatimundis, tigers, hyenas, and owls, which are out year-round. Zookeeper Missy Prieve said the black bears are also out of hibernation, so you can see them coming and going.

However, she said it's weather-dependent. If it's rainy or if the temperature gets below 50 degrees, the animals are typically brought inside.

"You might come in one day and somebody may be in and they might be out the next day, it's all temp-variant," Prieve said. "Sometimes we will try and sneak them out for a couple hours and then they start getting cold they have to come in. But we are trying to get everybody out at least for a little while."

And she said there are three new exhibits this summer: you can see wallabies, owl monkeys, and binturongs, also known as bear cats, which Prieve said are very vocal and should be a lot of fun.

The Irvine Zoo has one more exciting addition: on Monday, a new bison was born in their large pasture, and John Jiminez with Chippewa Falls Parks and Recreation said within an hour the baby was walking around and exploring his new home.

All animals, including the new exhibits and petting zoo, will be out for a grand opening on Memorial Day weekend.

