Old and new faces coming to Irvine Park Zoo

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Southeastern Eau Claire County in west central Wisconsin... * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 822 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Fall Creek, or 13 miles southeast of Eau Claire, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Augusta around 835 PM CDT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. && TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN