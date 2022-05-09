Old and new faces coming to Irvine Park Zoo

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - You can't visit the Irvine Park petting zoo quite yet, but there are several animals you can see.
Furry friends out for the public include the ring-tailed lemurs, coatimundis, tigers, hyenas, and owls, which are out year-round. Zookeeper Missy Prieve said the black bears are also out of hibernation, so you can see them coming and going.
However, she said it's weather-dependent. If it's rainy or if the temperature gets below 50 degrees, the animals are typically brought inside.
"You might come in one day and somebody may be in and they might be out the next day, it's all temp-variant," Prieve said. "Sometimes we will try and sneak them out for a couple hours and then they start getting cold they have to come in. But we are trying to get everybody out at least for a little while."
And she said there are three new exhibits this summer: you can see wallabies, owl monkeys, and binturongs, also known as bear cats, which Prieve said are very vocal and should be a lot of fun.
The Irvine Zoo has one more exciting addition: on Monday, a new bison was born in their large pasture, and John Jiminez with Chippewa Falls Parks and Recreation said within an hour the baby was walking around and exploring his new home.
All animals, including the new exhibits and petting zoo, will be out for a grand opening on Memorial Day weekend.