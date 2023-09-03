Update: Eau Claire house fire extinguished; two cats rescued

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Two cats were rescued from a house fire that was put out in Eau Claire on Sunday.
According to Eau Claire Fire Department Battalion Chief Jamie Burkhardt, ECFD received a call at approximately 2:23 p.m. on Sunday of smoke coming from the garage attached to a house on Raedel Road, near 14th Street in Eau Claire.
Burkhardt said no one was inside the house at the time and no one was injured. Two cats were rescued and they believe one other cat is still missing.
According to a News 18 reporter on scene, ECFD and Eau Claire Police responded to the fire. Firefighters drilled into the garage to enter the building.
Burkhardt said the fire was put out in under an hour. The cost of damages is not known at this time.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.