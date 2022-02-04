3 rounds of snow this weekend but it won't tally up to much

We're now at the halfway point of winter and the first weekend of February has multiple rounds of snow and up and down temps.
Our first round of light snow will be possible Friday during the day. Light, fluffy snow will start by mid to late morning and carry through the early afternoon.
Snowfall totals will range from a trace to 1/2'' Friday. In fact, the other two rounds this weekend will also have snowfall forecasts from a trace to 1/2''.
The second round of snow will happen early Saturday morning and last into the early afternoon.
The third round will be early Sunday morning, but this round won't likely have as much accumulation potential.
Winds will be all over the place this weekend too. Friday they'll go from south to northwest and gust up to 20 mph. Then, Saturday they'll turn from northwest to south again and gust up to 30+ mph.
They'll settle a bit more again from the northwest Sunday at 5 to 10 mph.
Temperatures will get near 13 Friday before falling into the negatives overnight. Clouds will either keep us near 0 overnight, or the clear sky will pull us down to -13.
Saturday we'll climb towards the upper 20s before we drop back to the teens Sunday.