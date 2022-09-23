3 to 4 rounds of scattered rain for your first full fall weekend

Those frosty temps were stunted by cloud cover early Friday morning. As we go through the weekend, we'll avoid any freeze or frost, but we will see a few rounds of rain.
Friday will be cloudy with high temps barely hitting 60. Winds will be breezy from the south at 8 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph as a warm front approaches.
Scattered rain showers will be possible by midday Friday. We'll see a broken line of showers trough 4 pm. We'll see a break from rain through dinner time as the second round of showers rolls in overnight.
A few showers may linger into early Saturday morning. Overnight lows will stay in the 50s.
There is a slight chance for another line of broken showers in the middle of the afternoon Saturday. Otherwise, high temps will climb into the mid 60s.
Another round of showers will move in late Saturday into Sunday. By the end of the weekend, we'll see 1/4'' to 1/2'' of rain.
Sunday will be the warmest and driest day, but also the breeziest. High temps go into the upper 60s and we'll see a bit of sun. Winds will be from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.