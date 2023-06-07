4-week stretch with most daylight of year began Wednesday as mild temps and dry weather continue

Daylight is really getting quite long, but we haven't quite peaked yet. Eau Claire had 15 hours and 29 minutes between sunrise and sunset today (Wednesday), and there are still two more weeks until daylight peaks on the Summer Solstice June 21.
Therefore, we have two more weeks with increasing daylight and another two weeks where daylight is decreasing but with as much or more daylight than today. Daylight will be quite long for even longer than the next month: sunsets will stay later than 8:30pm until August 2 and sunrises will remain before 6am until August 9.
Highs today once again rose to near 80 and ranged from the low/mid 70s to the northeast of Eau Claire to about 80 in Eau Claire, Menomonie, and places to the south and west. It was not humid at all today as dew points fell back into the 30s and 40s.
Lower humidity makes it easier for the air to change temperature, so lows will fall to below average tonight. While the Chippewa Valley will likely hold in the mid to upper 40s for lows by early tomorrow morning, areas to the north and east could fall into the upper 30s/low 40s.
A Frost Advisory has been issued for Price, Lincoln, and counties further north and northeast into the Wisconsin Northwoods tonight. With enough moisture, frost becomes possible once temps fall to the mid 30s but more likely at/below 34. There is an outside possibility of some patchy frost in Rusk and Taylor counties, and to a lessor extent in Clark and Jackson.
The sky will be mostly clear for most to allow temps to drop overnight, though some clouds are possible closer to the Minnesota border. A few clouds remain possible tomorrow, but it should be between mostly sunny and partly cloudy with highs once again in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Tomorrow night will also drop into the 40s for some before a bit warmer air arrives Friday night along with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly Friday night through Saturday, though widespread rain is not a guarantee at this point despite it looking likely for at least some spots in Western Wisconsin.
Dry air returns Sunday through the middle of next week with mild temps warming again by midweek.