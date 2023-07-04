4th of July Forecast: Hot and humid with a chance of showers and t-storms; potential for strong to severe t-storms

Happy 4th of July everyone! The heat and humidity will be with us again today with afternoon and nighttime showers and t-storms expected along with a threat for severe weather.
The first half of the day should remain quiet with a mostly to partly sunny sky. A stray shower or t-storm could develop but chances are on the lower side of things.
Chances for showers and t-storms increase heading into the afternoon hours as lower pressure and a cold front approaches along with a warm front pushing north. showers and t-storms are expected to continue throughout the night. Unfortunately, we could being seeing showers and t-storms around at the time of the fireworks so be aware of that and plan accordingly.
The Storm Prediction Center has a level two out of five risk for the entire Chippewa Valley. The main hazards will be damaging wind gusts and hail. The timing of the strong to severe t-storms will be from 2 PM to 2 AM. The cold front will move through slowly, so we could see multiple rounds of showers and t-storms, leading to heavy rainfall.
It's very important that you remain weather aware later today into tonight. Make sure you have a way to get warnings and get lightning alerts. Our WQOW Stormtracker 18 Weather App will do just that and can help keep you safe while you enjoy time outdoors in between scattered chances.
The heat and humidity will be around as highs top out in the mid 80s to low 90s with dew points in the 60s to low 70s. Heat indices could be as high as the mid to upper 90s.
Scattered showers and t-storms will linger through early afternoon Wednesday before we see skies clear as the cold front passes through and higher pressure moves in. A few isolated strong to severe t-storms are possible across the southeast parts of the area. Highs top out in the 70s with dew points remaining in the 60s, but those will drop heading into Wednesday night.
Thursday looks great with a mainly sunny sky, low dew points and comfortable temperatures with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s.
A few clouds move in Friday but we'll remain dry with low humidity. Slight chances for showers and t-storms look to return heading into the weekend and early next week with dew points rising back towards 60. Highs will hang out in the upper 70s to low to mid 80s with lows in the 50s and 60s.