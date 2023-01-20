5pm sunsets begin Sunday! Daylight will increase another 81 minutes over next 30 days

Afternoon high temperatures were again above average across Western Wisconsin, though not by as much as they have been. While highs in the 30s caused some melting last week, they have dropped down to the mid to upper 20s today. That's still above today's average high of 23 in Eau Claire.
Part of the reason for the above average temps especially the low temps overnight is our continued cloud cover. The clouds act like a blanket and catch outgoing energy that causes cooling temperatures and re-emits that energy back towards the ground. So, while the sun hasn't shown itself too much this week, at least temps have remained above average.
If you could see the sun, you'd really notice the changing amount of daylight by noticing earlier sunrises and later sunsets. We're getting to the point on the annual daylight curve where we are really turning the corner towards a faster increase in daylight per day.
Eau Claire's sunset on Sunday will be exactly 5pm, and will get later from that going forward. The sun will set at or after 5pm for 287 consecutive days, ending when Daylight Saving Time ends in November.
In the 30 days since the Winter Solstice, Eau Claire has gained just 34 minutes of daylight. In the next 30 days, we will gain 81 minutes! In fact, daylight is now increasing at a rate of about 2 minutes per day and will be closer to 3 minutes per day by February 20.
Unfortunately, clouds will continue to dominate the forecast. After the few breaks in the clouds this evening fill back in tonight, we won't see any sunshine until at least Sunday. A few flurries could continue to fall tonight through tomorrow as well. Even Sunday's mostly cloudy forecast is optimistic like today's was. There is only a slight chance to see a few minutes of sunshine from time to time on Sunday and Monday, but that is the best chance over the next week as it gets completely cloudy once again.
There are also a couple slight chances for light snow in the forecast with the first arriving Monday night and the second Wednesday overnight.
After the passage of that second system, temperatures will fall below average by the end of next week. Whether or not temps fall to just near zero or well below zero will depend on the cloud cover overnights, so we may end up rooting for continued cloud cover for the end of next week just to keep ridiculously cold low temperatures out of the forecast.