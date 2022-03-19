A beautiful end to Astronomical Winter

Saturday is the last day of Astronomical Winter, Astronomical Spring begins on Sunday. Clouds will eventually clear as the system to our southeast fully departs from Western Wisconsin.
We will go from partly cloudy and cool, to warm and mostly sunny on Saturday. With plenty of sunshine we should easily reach 50° as a high pressure system swings over the Chippewa Valley.
More sunshine comes into Sunday with even warmer highs in the upper 50s.
This weekend is going to be a good one to fire up the grill, Monday not so much.
Our next shot at precipitation arrives early Monday. Temps won't get too cold until Monday night so a majority of Monday's precip will be rain. Rain will turn to snow on Tuesday as temperatures take a slow tumble and a similar pattern falls into Wednesday.
The back half of next week is looking drier and warmer!