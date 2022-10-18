A big warm up ahead, after a few more days of cold and windy

There's little in the way of change in the forecast over the next few days. We've got two more rounds of cold and windy before we rise back into a stretch of above average temps.
Tuesday will be cold and windy (shocker). High temps will break into the low 40s. Winds will be from the north at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Wind chills will be in the mid 20s to mid 30s. That wind will cut right through those clothes. But at least we'll have abundant sunshine throughout the day.
Overnight, lows drop back into the 20s with wind chills back in the teens for early Wednesday.
We'll see more sunshine Wednesday as high temps go into the mid 40s. Wind chills will still be in the 30s.
Thursday the changes being. Our large pool of cold air aloft will start to recede back into northern Canada. This will allow a new system to drag warmer air up from the southwest and boost our temps into the 50s, 60s, and possibly even 70 over the weekend.