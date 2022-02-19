A big warm up for Sunday before snow arrives Monday

Quiet start to the weekend
After an active end to the week, today was much calmer with mostly sunny skies. It was cold though, as temperatures reached the teens. We will see an increase in cloud cover overnight with warming temperatures.
Very Mild Sunday
Breezy southerly winds will usher in warmth on Sunday as temperatures rise into the 40s under partly cloudy skies.
Winter storm looming
A slow-moving storm system will arrive Monday, with snow showers becoming widespread later in the day. With the snow comes the return of cooler temperatures to the region, with highs in the twenties. Moisture continues to stream into the Chippewa Valley on Tuesday with snow wrapping up Tuesday night.
Cold air is expected to linger before our next weather maker arrives on Thursday. We will be fine tuning the details as we get closer to the event.