A bitter and blustery Wednesday prompts wind chill advisory for early Thursday

It's here.
The bitter arctic air has pulled temperatures down almost 40 degrees already in the past 12 hours and it's not even close to the bottom yet.
Wednesday will be cold and windy. Highs will climb towards 10 degrees, but wind chills will be below -10 all day. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
It will be partly cloudy as the rest of the cold front moves to the east Wednesday, but a big region of high pressure will clear us out for Thursday and Friday.
That also means temperatures will get even colder. Thursday morning lows will be down near -10 degrees with wind chills from -20 to -35 degrees. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY has been issued for all of western Wisconsin from midnight to noon Thursday.
High temps go towards the low single digits Thursday. Lows drop back into the negative teens for Friday morning with wind chills back near -20 to -30.
Late Friday into Saturday is when our next chance for some light snow moves in. That will be the time where we get a little relief from our bitter temperatures.