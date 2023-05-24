A brief cooldown today but turning warmer for the holiday weekend

Despite the hazy skies and ground ozone levels prompting an Air Quality Alert to be issued, it turned out to be yet another warm day with highs in the lower 80s. A cold front will knock temperatures back for today, but only for one day.
We'll see a mostly to partly cloudy sky for our Wednesday, and there's a very slight chance of seeing a light rain shower or two. Dew points will be falling into the 30s later today, so if we do see any rain, it won't accumulate much if any. Realistically, I think we stay completely dry today. It'll be breezy though, with an east wind at 10-20 mph. Highs top out in the mid 60s to low to mid 70s.
Skies remain mostly to partly cloudy tonight with only a stray chance of a brief rain shower or sprinkles. Winds remain breezy out of the east and east-southeast with lows in the 40s.
Thursday and Friday look spectacular with sunny skies and pleasant temperatures, and not only that, the hazy skies will go away so we'll actually see the blue skies once again. Winds will be southeasterly at 5-15 mph Thursday and southerly at 5-10 mph Friday. Highs top out in the low to mid 70s Thursday with mid to upper 70s Friday. Lows drop into the 40s with 30s in the colder spots.
The weekend and early next week will remain quiet and warm as a ridge in the jet stream builds. This also means rain chances remain at bay though stray chances return by the middle of next week as we see a slight increase in dew points (likely reaching the mid to upper 50s). Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s, mid 80s Monday and mid 80s to near 90 Tuesday and Wednesday. Lows will be in the 50s.