A calmer and seasonable end to the week after a gloomy and dreary Wednesday

The area of low pressure that brought the rain, snow and fog to the area Wednesday has cleared the area and higher pressure is on its way in.
We'll start the day with overcast skies, but clouds will gradually decrease throughout the day. Winds will be out of the north and northwest at 5-10 mph with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s, a few degrees below seasonal averages.
Skies will be mainly clear heading into tonight but with that, combined with winds becoming light to calm, that will lead to a chilly night and also the potential for patchy fog. Lows drop down into the teens to near 20, but areas farther north could drop down closer to 10 thanks to a thicker snowpack.
After some clouds and patchy fog early Friday morning, Friday is looking great with mainly sunny skies and light winds and highs in the mid to upper 40s. A few spots could make a run for 50.
The weekend remains dry however a few snow showers are possible Saturday southeast of Ladysmith and Eau Claire. Some models have the snow reaching Eau Claire and Ladysmith, but most keep it southeast, so we'll maintain dry conditions for now. Sunday will feature a partially cloudy sky. Highs over the weekend will be in the 40s.
Heading into next week, the mostly dry weather will continue with the next slight chance of precipitation returning by the middle to end of next week. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s, though we'll see a slight cooldown on Tuesday.