A calmer and slightly cooler day ahead after a stormy night across western Wisconsin

Strong to severe t-storms impacted a good portion of the Chippewa Valley during the late afternoon and evening hours on our Wednesday. The worst of the weather was in Barron County where reports of hail up to tennis ball size was reported near Rice Lake. There were scattered hail and wind reports elsewhere along with two funnel cloud reports (one near Cameron, the other near Bay City in Pierce County). The Eau Claire airport recorded a wind gust of 55 mph and also received 1.27" of rain, the most in one day since early May.
The good news is the weather is looking much calmer today. Your Thursday forecast will feature a mostly cloudy sky for most of the day with some clearing in the afternoon hours. An isolated shower or two is possible but most areas likely stay dry today. Winds become breezy again out of the north and northwest with highs in the 70s. Skies become mainly clear heading into tonight with a light to calm wind and lows falling back into the lower half of the 50s.
Slight chances for showers and t-storms will be around each afternoon and evening Friday through Sunday. As a reminder, it won't rain everywhere each day and most areas will remain dry. Highs will be mostly in the low to mid 80s with dew points in the mid 50s to low 60s.
Heading into next week, we continue to monitor the potential for hot weather to return to the area. Exactly how hot it will get is still a bit of a question mark, as it depends on the placement of the heat bubble parked over the southwest U.S. and the evolvement of a trough across the northeast U.S. but no matter how you look at it, it's likely temperatures will go above average for most, if not all of next week. Right now, we're looking at highs 85-90 Monday and 88-95 Tuesday and Wednesday. Dew points are also forecasted to rise into the 60s, so heat indices could reach the mid to upper 90s. We'll keep you updated on how things play out, but be prepared for hot and humid weather heading into next week.