A calmer day ahead but another burst of snow moves in tonight, Wednesday

We'll be in for some calmer weather across the Chippewa Valley for our Tuesday after a messy Monday, which featured rain, freezing rain and snow.
Skies will be clear to partly cloudy to start the day but will be turning mostly cloudy to cloudy by the afternoon ahead of the next system. Highs will get into the mid to upper 30s with a light west wind turning light and variable in the afternoon.
Another round of snow will move into the region tonight and last through Wednesday afternoon as an area of low pressure will track across central Minnesota into Wisconsin. The snow will begin around 7 PM and will continue through mid-afternoon Wednesday. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Dunn, Chippewa, St. Croix, Polk, Barron, Rusk and Taylor counties from 9 PM tonight to 6 PM Wednesday.
The heavier snowfall will be across the northern hometowns. Snow totals will run a trace to 1" around Arcadia and Black River Falls, 1-3" for Eau Claire, River Falls, Osseo and Durand with totals of 2-5" north of Highway 29.
Once that moves away, the weather overall will be quiet with seasonable temperatures for the first few days of March. The only "problem" is that we won't see much sunshine at all, though Friday will feature a partly cloudy sky. The next chance of precipitation looks to come in by the early to middle parts of next week.