A cold day on tap before a snowy and seasonal end to the work week

The past few days felt "warm" but Thursday will be bringing the temperatures down. Lows will start chilly in the single digits before warming up to chilly highs near 12.
Cloud cover will vary throughout the day as we will start partly cloudy before seeing sunshine before sunset for our Thursday. Lows will once again plummet into the negatives with very cold wind chills Thursday night.
Winds will also become a problem with gusts towards the mid to upper 30s on Friday evening. Those winds will be coming from the south which will "warm" us up a bit.
A chance for snow returns on Friday around lunchtime as temperatures slowly rise up into the upper 20s. We won't see much from this system, about a trace to 1" of snow throughout Western Wisconsin.
Although we will have little snow, we will still have travel impacts on the Friday evening commute. Those impacts include reduced visibility with blowing snow and slick roads.
The weekend looks dry, but with a chilly start on Saturday with highs near 20.
A taste of spring comes by on Sunday with the forecast high at 41° for Eau Claire. Enjoy Sunday's highs because a few rounds of snow arrive on Presidents day and stick around through Wednesday.