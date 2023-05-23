A cold front will arrive from an unconventional direction, bringing cooler temps tomorrow and just a slight chance rain

It was another day with a smoky sky across Western Wisconsin, which again obscured our view of the sunshine. Still, plenty of the sun's energy made it to the surface to warm us up into the low to mid 80s.
Near the surface, it wasn't the smoke but ozone pollution causing an Air Quality Alert to be issued by the Wisconsin DNR. Ozone pollution was in the orange category this afternoon, meaning that the air is unhealthy to some people. It is unhealthy for the elderly, small children, and those with certain heart or lung conditions such as asthma.
Try to stay indoors if you are one of the more sensitive people to air quality. Keep windows closed and especially avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activities. The air quality is expected to improve back to the yellow category tonight.
While it was warm, it was not humid. Dew points were mostly in the 40s to low 50s, though a few spots were even in the 30s. This means there is not a lot of moisture near the surface, but it's also quite dry higher up in the atmosphere, too.
With a cold front approaching tomorrow, there will not be much moisture at all to be converted into rain, so there is just a slight chance for a few light showers tomorrow through early Thursday morning.
This cold front is unconventional in that it will arrive from the northeast and move to the southwest. Typically, our weather systems move from west to east (or northwest to southeast/southwest to northeast), but this is one of the rare times where the pattern is moving backwards.
A blocking pattern is setting up over the eastern half of the country, and that is causing the pattern to back up slightly. We will stay in this blocking pattern, too, for the next week or so, and Western Wisconsin will be on the nice side of the blocking pattern with high pressure overhead.
This means we will generally be sunny and calm with warmer afternoon temperatures. Before that, temps will cool down with that cold front tomorrow even before the cold front completely passes through because there will be thicker clouds and some rain that will evaporate (sometimes before it hits the ground). Evaporation causes surrounding air to cool.
Rain chances to our north in the morning will slowly fizzle out as the cold front doesn't move that much during the day. Only a few sprinkles or light showers are possible.
The front will move through overnight and cause some shower activity generally west and southwest of Eau Claire as the front continues further west-southwest.
Sunshine will quickly return Thursday morning, and it will stay sunny the rest of the day. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 60s tomorrow under the cloud cover, and even though the cold front has passed through, we'll slowly warm each day in the forecast.
Highs will be back in the 70s with Thursday's sunshine before warming to the upper 70s to low 80s Friday through Sunday. Memorial Day Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s, and there might be hints of humidity returning. Even warmer air is expected next week with a continued dry weather pattern.