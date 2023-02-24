A cold start to the weekend but temperatures moderate going forward; another round of snow Friday night

The latest winter storm that spanned three days has cleared the Chippewa Valley, and in its wake, it left snow totals of 7-15" with Eau Claire seeing around a foot. The highest total came from Weather Tracker Alex in Eagle Point, who measured 16".
In its wake, it'll be a cold start to the weekend with highs in the teens, though we will see sunshine to start the day before clouds increase heading into the afternoon hours.
Another round of light snow moves in for tonight, but the good news is that this will move through very quick and totals will remain light, running a trace to 2". The timing of the snow looks to be between 6 PM and 3 AM.
Saturday and Sunday overall looks nice with a good amount of sunshine and temperatures returning to more seasonable levels. Also, the wind won't be too strong, averaging 5-15 mph.
The focus then turns to Sunday night and Monday as another storm system looks to take aim at our region. This one is going to be more tricky because temperatures at the surface and upper levels will be on either side of freezing, and that means all types of precipitation is possible (snow, sleet, rain and freezing rain). While exact details are still uncertain at this point in the game, snow totals look to be on the lower side of things, and it will cause some travel concerns. Stay with us through the weekend for more complete details. After Monday, the rest of next week will feature near average temperatures and minor chances of precipitation.