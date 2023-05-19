 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 12 PM CDT FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
12:00 PM CDT friday. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin,
Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and St. Croix.

Wildfire smoke originating from Canada will move into the state
from northwest-to-southeast beginning around noon today.
PM2.5 concentrations will likely increase sharply at times before
steadily diminishing as cleaner air moves in. The air quality
index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. Areas further west will have the potential to reach the
UNHEALTHY air quality index level, while areas further northeast
will have the potential to see lesser impacts within the MODERATE
air quality index level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, plese see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

A cool, breezy and hazy day once again; dry stretch of weather going forward

  • Updated
  • 0
Meteogram Future Precip. Probability Daily.png

We had an interesting day in the weather world yesterday all thanks to a cold front that moved through. We've been dealing with the hazy skies thanks to wildfires near Edmonton in Canada, but the front brought showers and storms to the area and with the falling nature of the rain, some of those particulates from the fires made it down to the surface, prompting an Air Quality Alert to be issued and skies to become even more hazy. 

Air Quality Index Map and Chart.png

The Air Quality Alert remains in place through noon Friday as the air quality will be in the orange category. The good news is things will be improving through the day and we will get a break from the haze and smoke later today.

Meteogram Hourly Planner.png
Futurecast GRAF.png

The weather overall won't be the most ideal as we'll have a partly to mostly cloudy sky and a breezy northwest wind at 10-20 mph. Highs will also be well below average, only reaching the mid 50s to near 60.

Skies become clear tonight as higher pressure moves in. Winds become light out the northwest at 2-10 mph. Lows fall back into the mid 30s to low 40s, so we could see a touch of frost in spots. 

Futurecast GRAF 2.png
Futurecast GRAF 3.png

The weather over the weekend is looking perfect with lots of sunshine, light winds and low humidity. Highs will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s Saturday, with 70s for all Sunday. We won't have to deal with the hazy skies Saturday but it could come back Sunday. 

Muggy Meter Low Scale GRAF Daybreak.png

As we head into the final full week of May, we'll be seeing mostly dry conditions and warm temperatures. Some haze from those wildfires could be possible to begin the week. The only chance of rain we have comes Thursday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s Monday with upper 70s to mid 80s Tuesday through the end of the week. Lows in the 50s to low 60s. By midweek, it may start to feel a little on the muggy side. 

QPF Next 7 Days.png
7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

