A cool, breezy and hazy day once again; dry stretch of weather going forward

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 12 PM CDT FRIDAY... The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until 12:00 PM CDT friday. This advisory affects people living in the following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and St. Croix. Wildfire smoke originating from Canada will move into the state from northwest-to-southeast beginning around noon today. PM2.5 concentrations will likely increase sharply at times before steadily diminishing as cleaner air moves in. The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. Areas further west will have the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY air quality index level, while areas further northeast will have the potential to see lesser impacts within the MODERATE air quality index level. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. For more information on current air quality, plese see: https://airquality.wi.gov