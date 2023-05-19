A cool, breezy and hazy day once again; dry stretch of weather going forward

We had an interesting day in the weather world yesterday all thanks to a cold front that moved through. We've been dealing with the hazy skies thanks to wildfires near Edmonton in Canada, but the front brought showers and storms to the area and with the falling nature of the rain, some of those particulates from the fires made it down to the surface, prompting an Air Quality Alert to be issued and skies to become even more hazy.
The Air Quality Alert remains in place through noon Friday as the air quality will be in the orange category. The good news is things will be improving through the day and we will get a break from the haze and smoke later today.
The weather overall won't be the most ideal as we'll have a partly to mostly cloudy sky and a breezy northwest wind at 10-20 mph. Highs will also be well below average, only reaching the mid 50s to near 60.
Skies become clear tonight as higher pressure moves in. Winds become light out the northwest at 2-10 mph. Lows fall back into the mid 30s to low 40s, so we could see a touch of frost in spots.
The weather over the weekend is looking perfect with lots of sunshine, light winds and low humidity. Highs will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s Saturday, with 70s for all Sunday. We won't have to deal with the hazy skies Saturday but it could come back Sunday.
As we head into the final full week of May, we'll be seeing mostly dry conditions and warm temperatures. Some haze from those wildfires could be possible to begin the week. The only chance of rain we have comes Thursday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s Monday with upper 70s to mid 80s Tuesday through the end of the week. Lows in the 50s to low 60s. By midweek, it may start to feel a little on the muggy side.