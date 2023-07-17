A cool Monday ahead but average temperatures quick to return

The weekend overall was a little bit of a mixed bag... we had sunshine, a few isolated showers and t-storms and poor air quality but temperatures and dew points weren't all that bad.
As we head into a new week, the air quality has significantly improved but we'll see cool and breezy conditions. The good news is that will be very short-lived.
Your Monday forecast will feature mostly sunny skies to begin the day but will quickly become partly to mostly cloudy as an upper-level trough slides through. This could also bring a few isolated showers as well, but we're not expecting anything significant or widespread. Winds will be breezy out of the west to northwest with highs mostly in the low to mid 70s.
Skies become mostly clear heading into tonight and winds become light to calm and will gradually shift to the west and southwest. Lows fall back into the 40s to low 50s, so it would be a great night to open up the windows!
It'll be warmer and pleasant heading into Tuesday with a partly cloudy sky. The warmer temperatures will be thanks to a southwest wind, which will push highs back into the upper 70s to mid 80s.
The next area of low pressure will track towards the area heading into Wednesday, which will increase the coverage of showers and t-storms along with dew points as well. A marginal risk (level one out of five) for strong to severe t-storms is in place west of a line from Rice Lake to Durand. Highs top out in the low to mid 80s with dew points in the upper 50s to low to mid 60s. Scattered chances for showers and t-storms linger Wednesday night with lows in the 50s and 60s.
A few showers and t-storms may linger into Thursday and we may see a few isolated showers and t-storms heading into the weekend, but otherwise the end of the week into the weekend is looking decent with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Highs Thursday will be in the 70s to low 80s, but Friday through Sunday will see highs mostly in the 80s. Dew points won't be all that bad either, hanging out mostly mid 50s to lower 60s.