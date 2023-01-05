A couple cold nights ahead as this week's snow moves out to the east

An impressive system brought mostly dreary weather to Eau Claire with some wintry mix including rain and drizzle that limited snow totals locally, though that did mean the snow we got was ridiculously heavy with all that water content.
Only about 2-4 inches fell since Monday night in the greater Eau Claire-Chippewa Falls area. Eau Claire picked up exactly 3.0", but it was slow to add up: 0.2" before midnight on Monday, 1.2" on Tuesday, 0.7 Wednesday, and 0.9" today.
Areas near and west of a line just east of Durand and Menomonie picked up 4-8" along with most of Barron and Rusk counties. There was an area in NW St. Croix near New Richmond and SW Polk counties that picked up over 8", and 12 to 18 inches was reported in many spots in and near the Twin Cities.
So, that time with rain and drizzle saved us from having a lot more snow. Temps were still above freezing at midnight, which was when our high temperatures occurred today.
This evening, they are generally in the 20s and will be falling through the teens and into the single digits overnight as the sky partially clears.
Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with a mostly sunny sky possible before sunset. Temps will fall to near or slightly below zero tomorrow night with that mostly clear sky combined with little to no wind.
While the lows will be slightly below average through the weekend, highs will be below average only Friday before climbing to near average Saturday and above Sunday through the much of next week. The weather pattern looks drier, too, with some weekend sunshine and our next chance for snow not in the forecast until at least next Wednesday.