A decent chance at some much needed rain with overnight round of storms

What a pleasant Wednesday we had, right? High temps in the mid 70s, a light breeze, a mix of sun and clouds. It can't get much better than that, can it?
Well Thursday will try to one up Wednesday but adding more sunshine and a little bit warmer temps.
Highs will climb towards the average of 83. Winds will be from the south at 5 to 15 mph. Dew points will climb towards 60, so you may feel a touch of humidity in the afternoon. Other than that, it's basically perfect!
Overnight, things change. A line of broken thunderstorms will move in around or just after midnight. Scattered rain and thunder will continue in a few different waves through the mid-morning.
A second wave of isolated storms will fire up again around lunch time. With each round, there's a level 1 risk for isolated severe storms. Marginally large hail and gusty winds will be the main threats.
Rainfall totals will range from 0.1'' to 0.5'' with areas experiencing two rounds of rain, or a really good storm, isolated totals could reach 1''+.
Once those lingering storms fizzle out, we'll slowly clear out into the evening. We'll see a break from the action until late Saturday when a few more isolated storms will be possible. At this time, there's no severe risk with these storms and they'll be pretty spotty.
Saturday will be super humid, but temps will remain in the low 80s. Sunday is when the heat really ramps up with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. There's a chance for a few pop-up storms late Sunday too.