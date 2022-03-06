A dry start to the week with a cooling trend and snow chances by Wednesday

Sunday did not start too bad with a quick dusting of snow. Highs reached the low 30s with a mostly cloudy sky.
Sunday night will stay mostly cloudy with lows near 20. We could see a few flakes overnight Sunday, but most of the system will stay well south of Western Wisconsin.
As we wake up Monday morning, it will be chilly, but we will only need to grab an extra large coffee as we head out the door.
Clouds will finally begin clearing late Monday with highs near 30.
Tuesday is shaping up to be a phenomenal day with highs reaching 40 and a mostly sunny sky. A few flakes could fall on Tuesday evening, but this weak system won't bring much more than 0.1" to Western Wisconsin so little to no impacts are expected.
A cooling trend begins Wednesday, when highs take a tumble into Wednesday. Our next snow chance start Wednesday night.
A chance for snow returns on Thursday, with highs in the low 20s. A chance for snow carries over into Friday.
Saturday looks nice, yet chilly until warmer air arrives on the back half of next weekend.