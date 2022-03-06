 Skip to main content
A dry start to the week with a cooling trend and snow chances by Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
State - NAMNEST PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast.png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days Today.png

Sunday did not start too bad with a quick dusting of snow. Highs reached the low 30s with a mostly cloudy sky.

State - NAMNEST PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecastflakes.png

Sunday night will stay mostly cloudy with lows near 20. We could see a few flakes overnight Sunday, but most of the system will stay well south of Western Wisconsin.

Coffee Forecast - Tomorrow.png

As we wake up Monday morning, it will be chilly, but we will only need to grab an extra large coffee as we head out the door.

State - NAMNEST PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecastflakes.png

Clouds will finally begin clearing late Monday with highs near 30.

Tuesday is shaping up to be a phenomenal day with highs reaching 40 and a mostly sunny sky. A few flakes could fall on Tuesday evening, but this weak system won't bring much more than 0.1" to Western Wisconsin so little to no impacts are expected.

A cooling trend begins Wednesday, when highs take a tumble into Wednesday. Our next snow chance start Wednesday night.

POP Categories 7 Day Line Graph 2018.png

A chance for snow returns on Thursday, with highs in the low 20s. A chance for snow carries over into Friday.

Saturday looks nice, yet chilly until warmer air arrives on the back half of next weekend.

7 Day Evening.png

