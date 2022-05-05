A fantastic forecast for a fiesta, and it only gets better into the weekend

Mother nature has quite the fiesta planned for your Cinco de Mayo. Temperatures stay warm, the sun will shine but clouds and the slimmest chance for some drizzle could damper the fun for a bit in the afternoon.
Thursday will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 60s. A mid-level wave has prompted some rain showers in southern Minnesota.
These will slowly work towards the valley, but due to dry air, they'll likely dry up before getting here.
Overnight, the clouds will stick around leaving lows in the mid 40s. Winds will remain light before they start to pick up into Friday.
Your Friday looks great too, with high temperatures climbing towards the mid 60s again with a breeze from the southeast at 5 to 15 mph. It will be partly cloudy.
Fishing opener on Saturday will be perfect; sunshine with high temps towards 70.
For Mother's Day, high temperatures will try to break into the upper 60s. Scattered rain chances looks possible in the afternoon which could spoil any outdoor plans into the evening. It won't be a wash out by any means, but it could be a nuisance.
Next week summer begins... highs go towards 80 with dew points spiking in the 60s leaving us hot and humid. This will bring a chance for storms to the area too.